The dragons are ready to roar! Countdown begins to the MK Dragon Boat Festival 2023

ENTRIES are open for the Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival 2023 which returns to Willen Lake in July.

Festival organiser NewWave Events is expecting up to 48 teams to sign up and beat the 2022 fundraising total of £37,500, all going to local charities.

The Dragon Boat Festival is again supported by Business MK, its sister magazine MK Pulse, MKFM and MK Charities. Up to 48 crews take part in the races, which will take place thjis year at Willen Lake on July 22. As last year, crews – many of whom represent businesses across Milton Keynes – can raise money for a charity of their choice.

The top fundraisers will win a charity trophy and the sponsorship raised by the participating teams is expected to make a significant contribution to the charities in and around Milton Keynes, says New Wave Events executive director Alicja Mierzejewska.

“We are thrilled to announce that the event will run again in 2023. The event raised an amazing amount for charities in 2022 and we are hoping to beat this amount in 2023. We are super excited to see all the amazing companies that enter year on year and we are also looking forward to seeing some new ones. Our dragons are ready and waiting, so see you all for a great day of fundraising and teambuilding.”

Fellow executive director Lucy Morton adds: “The Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival has such an amazing community feel each year and it is great to be able to bring people together this way for the benefit of so many fantastic local charities.”

As in 2022, the festival will be using smaller 30-feet long dragon boats – holding up t 11 crew – to make it easier for companies and organisations of all sizes to enter teams. Entries represent a mix of new and returning crews, all with the same aim in mind – to enjoy a fabulous day out with colleagues and friends and make a difference in their community.

No previous experience is required, just plenty of team spirit and enthusiasm. The dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment are provided and each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races.

Enhanced Gold and Silver entry packages are available which include marketing benefits such as the company’s logo on each side of a dragon boat as well as a significant donation to the charity of their choice.

For further information and an entry form visit https://dragonboatevents.co.uk/milton-keynes-dragon-boat-festival/ or email dragonboatevents@newwave-events.co.uk. To find out more about charities you can help, visit https://www.mkcharities.com/