Technology entrepreneur accepts post as new chair of Camphill MK charity

Elizabeth Sheldon with Camphill MK's chief executive Tim Davies at the stone's installation.

CAMPHILL Milton Keynes, the largest provider of housing in the city for adults with learning disabilities, has appointed a new chair of trustees.

Security and tech sector award winner Elizabeth Sheldon brings with her a strong business network, having first joined the Camphill MK board four years ago.

She was chief executive of digital forensic technology specialist Evidence Talks and this week joined Camphill MK chief executive Tim Davies to see the installation of a piece of etched stone on the new house.

“Elizabeth is exactly what we need for our charity at this time,” said Tim. “Her experience enabling the building of new high-functioning spaces during her time on the board of the [South Central] Institute of Technology which opened in 2023 has also been a helpful insight.”

Elizabeth will formally take on the role in January after a period of handover and induction from current chair Geoff Lightfoot.

She has plenty of experience in non-executive roles, having been vice president for the Aerospace Defence and Security Industry and chair of the security advisory board at Cranfield University. Elizabeth is currently a trustee for Women in International Security and chair of the Anchor Partner and Strategy Group for the South-Central Institute of Technology.

“I have been passionate about Camphill MK and its residents for years and it is a pleasure to be able to use my experience and networks to support Camphill as it grows,” she said. “I was honoured to be part of this etched stone which is from a local quarry and I am looking forward to taking on the role of chair from January next year”.

As a registered charity, Camphill MK has a board of trustees who commit their time free of charge and take responsibility for the governance and strategic leadership of the charity alongside the chief executive.

The charity which is currently home to 75 adults is expanding with additional accessible houses being built on its site in Pennyland. Camphill MK has invested millions into creating homes to support vulnerable adults in partnership with donors who have helped make the project happen.

The first new house is set to open next spring with Camphill MK working hard to channel donations and support to build a further six houses.

