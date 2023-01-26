Team building, creativity and fun: Why firms should take part in law firm’s charity challenges

GUESTS at a reception hosted by Milton Keynes-based law firm Franklins Solicitors enjoyed drinks and canapes as well as an update on the firm’s two major charity initiatives.

Managing partner Simon Long urged guests and the wider business community to join those who have already signed up to the firm’s Franklins £50 Challenge initiative, in which teams are given £50 and left to come up with a way to raise as much as possible over three months for their chosen charity.

The campaign is running in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with participating teams asked to choose from one of MK Act, MK Food Bank and Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes or the Northampton Hope Centre and Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton.

“This year all the money raised will go to five local charities tackling the cost-of-living crisis and improving wellbeing,” Mr Long pictured above told guests at the reception, held at Hotel LaTour in Central Milton Keynes. “Taking part is an opportunity for team building, getting creative and having fun – while raising money for very worthwhile causes.”

Find out more and join the challenge at www.franklins50.co.uk

Franklins is also supporting the MK and Northamptonshire Food Reach campaigns, helping food banks by raising money to deliver subsidised pallets of food. To donate to MK Food Reach visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mk-food-reach. Donate to Northants Food Reach at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nh-foodreach