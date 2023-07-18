Stand with us to combat food poverty, say campaign leaders

BUSINESSES across Milton Keynes are being urged to join forces in the campaign to end food poverty.

The MK Food Reach campaign, launched with the charity His Church specialising in goods redistribution, is delivering vital support to families and individuals struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Led by Milton Keynes-based law firm Franklins Solicitors, MK Food Reach is a platform for local businesses to raise funds towards distribution of food pallets to food banks and charities. It enables charities to procure food and essential supplies from renowned household brands such as Kellogg’s, Mars, Heinz, Lidl, Asda, Waitrose, and Sainsbury’s at significantly reduced cost, which is then distributed by the His Church charity.

“Food poverty continues to impact our local communities,” said Franklins partner Andrea Smith pictured left. “We urge fellow businesses in the area to stand with us in our mission to combat local food poverty by pledging monthly donations to Northants Food Reach. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a tangible difference.”

Every £10,000 raised by MK Food Reach can buy around £52,000 worth of food from His Church and charities such as MK Food Bank are already leveraging the discounted rates in order to provide households with a hot meal or choice of food.

To contribute to MK Food Reach, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mk-food-reach