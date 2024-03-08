Shine a light across the world: Music legend’s appeal in support of campaign to mark Brain Tumour Awareness Month

MUSIC legend Nile Rodgers lights a candle in support of a charity’s campaign to raise awareness of the battle to find a cure for brain tumours.

The co-founder of 1970s disco band Chic, he has written, produced, and performed on records that have sold more than 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide. Now he joins a host of music and acting celebrities who are backing the Shine A Light awareness campaign by Milton Keynes-based Brain Tumour Research.

The candle lit by Rodgers is one of 100 bespoke creations handmade by Milton Keynes businesswoman Carly Parkins, owner and founder of Carly’s Candle Company. Half were sent to celebrities who have been affected by brain tumours.

Posting a video on X of him lighting a candle, Rodgers said: “Join us all in shining a light across the world for Brain Tumour Awareness Month and Brain Tumour Research.”

The remaining candles were sent to key supporters of Brian Tumour Research with a significant presence on social media.

“My dad died of lung cancer in 2022 and, although I know that is not brain cancer, it does mean I know the heartache of waiting for test results only to be told there is nothing that can be done,” Carly said.

“I know what it is to lose a loved one and I understand the pain and helplessness felt by many brain tumour families, which is why I was so keen to get involved in this campaign. It was amazing to see how many celebrities lent their support to it but I guess that shows just how indiscriminate the disease is.”

Carly started making candles in 2019, soon after giving birth to her son Leo, and won her first award for sustainability in 2021.

“I had a silent miscarriage prior to falling pregnant with Leo and became kind of obsessed with the toxins being released in my home from things like candles,” she said. “I started looking into it and thought it would be safer to make my own.

“I have always been creative and making them gave me some headspace. Then my friends began wanting to buy them, which is when things started to take off, but it was the pandemic in 2020 that really catapulted my business, making it more popular than ever.”

She thoroughly tests and buys her fragrance oils from British suppliers. Every candle is made from sustainable soy wax and finished with a coating-free wood wick. “Vegan-friendly and eco-conscious too,” says Carly. “I keep my candles looking classic so I do not add any colour or glitter.”

Also lighting candles in support of the Shine A Light campaign were English pop bands McFly, Scouting for Girls, singer Alfie Boe, Sharlene Spiteri and Suzi Quatro. Bridgeton actress Adjoa Andoh, Netflix star Craig Russell, footballer Ben Chilwell, comedian Miles Jupp and Olympic cycling champion Victoria Pendleton also join in the campaign.

Actor Craig Russell, who played Marc Antony in Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra and was diagnosed with a low-grade meningioma brain tumour in February last year, also posted a video.

He said: “Despite the fact that one in three of us will know someone affected by a brain tumour, just one per cent of all cancer research funding will go towards finding out more about brain tumours. We can change this.

“This time last year, I had a brain tumour removed but I am one of the lucky ones and hopefully, there will be lots of lucky ones.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are really grateful to everyone who helped make this awareness campaign a success. Together we will find a cure. Brain tumours remain the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under the age of 40 and raising awareness of this devastating disease and the need for increased investment in research is key to driving change.

“Carly’s candles looked and smelt amazing; it was great to see them being lit up across social media for Shine A Light. Her generosity and support were very much appreciated.”