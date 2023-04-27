Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner launches hospital’s £0.5m Radiotherapy Centre wellbeing hub appeal

ORACLE Red Bull Racing headquarters provided a spectacular backdrop to the launch of a £0.5 million appeal to deliver a wellbeing care hub at Milton Keynes University Hospital’s new Radiotherapy Centre.

The F1 world champion’s team principal Christian Horner hosted the event at Red Bull Technology Campus in Tilbrook. Due to open in late summer 2024, the Radiotherapy Centre will enable cancer patients to receive life-saving treatment nearer to home – almost all those needing radiotherapy currently travel to places such as Oxford for treatment. Last year their journeys amounted to 6,400 individual radiotherapy sessions.

The MKUH Trust also wants to create a purpose-built space away from clinical areas that provides patients with wellbeing support.

Alison Davis, chair of the hospital’s board of directors, thanked the Oracle Red Bull Racing organisation for hosting the appeal launch.

“We want to bring cancer care services closer to home for residents of Milton Keynes and this includes the essential wellbeing care a patient requires when dealing with the life-changing impact of a cancer diagnosis,” she said. “This important appeal, along with the continued kindness, warmth and goodwill from our local community, will result in a truly exceptional space which will be hugely beneficial for our patients.”

Vanessa Holmes, associate director of Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, added: “This appeal is so special. Not only is it the first large-scale appeal the charity has launched since 2018 but also it will make a huge difference to so many local people – patients and families – going through cancer. As with any fundraising campaign, we cannot do this alone and we would ask anyone interested in supporting us, to get in touch.”

To donate or get involved in fundraising for the Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, visit www.mkhcharity.org.uk or contact fundraising@mkuh.nhs.uk