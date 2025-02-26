Record Number of Teams Join Franklins £50 Challenge to Support Local Charities

Andrea Smith and Nick Hewer (centre) with representatives from all 12 chosen charities.

A record 60 teams have signed up for the Franklins £50 Challenge, an annual fundraising initiative supporting 12 charities across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.

The challenge, organised by Franklins Solicitors, provides each participating team with £50 in seed funding. From Monday 24 February until Friday 23 May, teams will compete to generate the highest possible return for their chosen charity through entrepreneurial and creative fundraising efforts.

This year’s participants range from sole traders, such as Mindy Robinson of SophistiCake Creations in Northampton, to corporate teams from John Lewis & Partners. Entrants represent a diverse range of industries, including accountancy, law, agriculture, recruitment, training, hospitality, catering, manufacturing, marketing and insurance.

In 2024, fundraising efforts included bake sales, raffles, retro movie nights, stone-baked pizza lunches, 12-hour bike rides, football tournaments and more.

Andrea Smith, Partner at Franklins Solicitors, said:

“It is inspiring to see so many teams signing up from such a wide range of organisations, all united by the same goal – to bring meaningful support to local communities. With a record number of 12 charities set to benefit, we look forward to seeing the innovative ways teams transform £50 into substantial funds that can make a real difference.”

The charities benefiting from this year’s challenge are: Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Northampton Hope Centre, The Lewis Foundation, Willen Hospice, YMCA, Shay’s Smiles, Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, Age UK Milton Keynes, The Air Ambulance Service, Arthur Ellis Mental Health Foundation, Al’s Pals and Rainbows Hospice.

