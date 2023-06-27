Raise a glass as £50 challenge passes £100k fundraising milestone

WE’VE DONE IT… Employers across Milton Keynes have been celebrating with Franklins Solicitors as they pass the £100,000 milestone for money raised in the law firm’s #Franklins50 fundraising challenge.

A total 24 teams from employers across Milton Keynes and Northampton took part in this year’s challenge, which has raised £20,000 to support Milton Keynes-based domestic abuse charity MK_Act and Willen Hospice.

In Northampton, teams were raising money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Northampton Hope Centre which helps to feed families in need.

The challenge required teams to take £50 seed funding from Franklins Solicitors LLP and turn it into as much money as possible over three months for their chosen charity. Franklins partner Andrea Smith said: “This year we really want to help towards the current cost-of-living crisis and improving wellbeing. It is great to see the difference the money raised will make to the local charities involved.”

Teams, benefiting charities and Franklins colleagues were at the Northampton Marriott hotel to raise a glass to this year’s campaign and to passing the £100,000 milestone.

Lolly Marlborough, fundraising and marketing manager at MK Act, said: “In total the Franklins50 challenge has raised £4,317 for MK Act and we’re so grateful to Franklins and everyone who took part at BWC Profiles, Nutri Troops and MK Softball.

“This money will make the hugest difference to MK Act, helping 104 men, women and children suffering domestic violence including paying for a trip to the seaside for the children in our refuge.

“It has been a really fun challenge and so great for team building and building connections.”

Top fundraiser for MK Act and overall BWC Profiles – raised £3,000.

Top fundraiser for Northampton Hope Centre Louise from Miller & Chalk – raised £562.10

Top fundraiser for Cynthia Spencer Hospice Travis Perkins with £1,593.80.

Top fundraiser for Willen Hospice Team Bala from John Lewis – raised £2,154.75.

Small Business Superstar Peter Bakare, Nutri Troops – raised £1,317.

Best use of social media Syncro for their launch video – raised £920.

Most creative fundraising idea: dbfb communications who produced, printed and sold their own cookbook featuring the favourite recipes of their staff, along with printed branded aprons – raised £625.

Best community initiative OneFourSix digital marketing hosted a BBQ serving breakfast and lunch for the second year running, which was promoted to local businesses – raised £800.

Best example of teamwork: John Lewis. Four teams – Odney, Ambleside, Leckford and Bala – competed against each other to raise a grand total of £5,621.81.