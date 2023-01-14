Quiz kings ready to shine at Willen Hospice fundraiser

CALLING all quiz buffs… Willen Hospice is ready with the questions ahead of the return of The Big Willen Hospice Quiz next month.

Company teams will compete against others at The Ridgeway Centre, Wolverton Mill, on February 2, with teams going head to head in eight rounds testing knowledge on sports, music and more.

The event is a great evening for friends, families and colleagues who enjoy some friendly competition.

Tickets are £100 per table of eight. The price includes a light bite and guests are welcome to bring their own snacks. There will also be a licensed bar selling alcohol and soft drinks, as well as a raffle.

“The Big Willen Hospice Quiz offers something fun and entertaining for everyone, whilst raising money for your local hospice,” says Willen Hospice’s senior events fundraiser Katrina Walsh. The atmosphere on the night is amazing.”

The hospice is hoping that up to 40 teams will be competing for The Big Willen Hospice Quiz trophy.

To book a table, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/quiz