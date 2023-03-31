Philanthropist donates £26k to Action4Youth’s £1.4m Caldecotte Xperience appeal

ENGINEER and philanthropist Roger Jefcoate is the first to make a donation to Action4Youth’s campaign to transform its Caldecotte Xperience centre.

Mr Jefcoate’s charitable trust The Roger and Jean Jefcoate Trust has donated £25,000, with Mr Jefocoate also personally donating £1,000. The money sets the appeal, which aims to raise a total £1.4 million to redevelop the outdoor and adventure education centre next to Caldecotte Lake, on its way.

“This is the biggest donation for years from our small Trust to a single cause but it is worthwhile to help develop an accessible and sustainable residential centre with inclusive facilities for young people from across Buckinghamshire, from across the region,” says Mr Jefcoate.

He has supported Action4Youth and The Caldecotte Xperience for many years, most recently as the charity’s vice president. In December to plant a black poplar tree in the grounds at the centre, as part of another of his quiet campaigns to leave a lasting legacy.

For the past 30 years he has been propagating and planting saplings of this most endangered native timber tree in Britain and is pictured above planting a sapling at the Caldecotte Xperience with Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr Amanda Marlow.