‘Outstanding’: Half-time assessment gives teams a cheer in chasing Franklins £50 Challenge fundraising target

Breoadcaster Nick Hewer is backing the Franklins £50 Challenge.

TEAMS participating in the charity fundraising Franklins £50 Challenge have their £50,000 target firmly in their sights.

They have raised a total £17,000 so far and are looking ahead to increasing that as more fruits of their labours roll in.

The record 60 teams taking part across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire are looking to help a total 12 charities. The challenge, set by law firm Franklins, gives each team £50 and challenges it to turn the cash into as much money as they can for their chosen charity.

The Franklins £50 Challenge ends on May 23. Since it began in February, teams have set up fundraisers ranging from disco bingo, quizzes and car boot sales to samosa making, head shaving and table tennis tournaments.

Activities planned between now and the closing date include marathon runs, football tournaments, a Three Peaks Challenge and a skydive.

Franklins equity partner Andrea Smith said: “We are incredibly proud of the dedication and creativity demonstrated by the teams involved in the Franklins £50 Challenge. To have already raised nearly £17,000 at the halfway point is an outstanding achievement and we know there is much more to come.

“We are looking forward to seeing what the remaining weeks bring as more events and activities take place to support these wonderful local charities.”

The 12 charity partners for 2025 are: The Arthur Ellis Mental Health Foundation, Al’s Pals, Willen Hospice, The Lewis Foundation, Cynthia Spencer Hospice, The Air Ambulance Service, Rainbows Hospice, Shay’s Smiles, Milton Keynes University Hospital, YMCA, Age UK Milton Keynes and The Northampton Hope Centre.

Jacob Holmes, a building surveyor at commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond, shaved his head to raise money for The Air Ambulance Service.

“Kirkby Diamond has had such a great time partaking in the Franklins £50 Challenge,” he said. “The shaving and waxing was definitely a memorable moment for us all and it has been amazing to see how passionate everyone is about raising money for these incredible local causes.

“Kirkby Diamond is proud to be part of something that is making such a difference to the community.”

Find out more at www.franklins50.co.uk.

