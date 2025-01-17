On your flipping marks… Join the line-up for Corporate Pancake Race fundraiser

PANS at the ready… the countdown has begun to the annual Corporate Pancake Day Race in Campbell Park, a fun fundraiser for the Milton Keynes Rose Trust.

Entries are already coming in from teams across the city‘s corporate sector to succeed the 2024 champions from planning consultancy Smith Jenkins and take home the engraved frying pan trophy.

Entry is £75 per team of four colleagues. Five heats will build to a grand final when the top five teams will go head to head. Each team needs to come dressed to toss, with frying pan, headscarf and apron.

The Para-Pancake Race, which first took place two years ago, is also making its return this year.

Julie Dawes, events and community engagement manager at race organiser The Parks Trust, said: “We are excited to invite local businesses to join the race and help to raise funds for projects and future pillars at the MK Rose. The pillars record dates of events which are associated with Milton Keynes past and present.”

Milton Keynes Rose Trust chair Sarah Clarke said: “The event is a fantastic way to celebrate Shrove Tuesday.”

Find out more at https://miltonkeynesrose.org.uk/home/events/new-event-corporate-pancake-race or email miltonkeynesrose@gmail.com. The closing date for entries is February 18.

The Milton Keynes Rose celebrated its tenth anniversary last year, including a public call-out for nominations for the next MK Rose Pillar. The new pillar, dedicated to Milton Keynes’ City Status 20 May 2022, will be unveiled later this year.

