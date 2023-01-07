Move over, Lord Sugar… Firms are rising to law firm’s charity challenge

THE NEW BBC series of The Apprentice began last night (Thursday), with Milton Keynes businesswoman Rochelle Anthony – owner of The Dollshouse Salon in Central Milton Keynes – among the contestants hoping to become Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

And law firm Franklins Solicitors is giving local businesses the chance to join an Apprentice-style challenge to raise as much money as possible for three local charities tackling the cost of living crisis and improving wellbeing.

The #Franklins50 challenge will see teams test their business acumen to turn £50 seed funding into as much money as possible for their chosen charity over three months. Teams can choose to support MK ACT, Willen Hospice or MK Food Bank, as well as the Northamptin Hope Centre and the Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton and will be working between February 12 and May 12 to set their creative ideas to work and generate much-needed funds.

Denise Watson, associate partner at Franklins in Milton Keynes, said: “Local businesses have the chance to show what they are made of and take part in our Apprentice-style challenge to help tackle the local cost-of-living crisis and improve wellbeing.

“It is a brilliant team-building opportunity and we cannot wait to see what imaginative ways teams come up with to make some money.”

Join the fundraising challenge. Find out more and register at https://www.franklins-sols.co.uk/50-challenge/