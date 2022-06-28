Law firm marks 40th anniversary with donations to families in need

PALLETS with essential food and supplies worth a retail value of £20,000 have been donated to eight food banks across Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire by regional law firm Franklins Solicitors.

The pallets will provide food and essential items to hundreds of local families living in poverty. In partnership with the food redistribution charity His Church, pallets were delivered during May and June to Aylesbury Vineyard Church, One Nation, One Can Trust, Baby Basics pictured above, MK Food Bank, Milton Keynes Community Fridge, The Bus Shelter MK and MK Melting Pot.

Franklins decided to contribute towards His Church’s admin and logistics costs of its charitable redistributions as part of its programme to mark the firm’s 40th anniversary.

As sponsors of the SME Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire Business Awards, Franklins had the opportunity to provide promotional giveaways to guests at the awards. Rather than do this, the firm opted to invest in food pallets to help struggling adults and children.

“This really is an absolutely perfect donation for us,” said Melanie Lewis from Baby Basics.

As a result of this initiative, the MK Food Reach campaign has been set up to provide ongoing support to help with the local food crisis. Every time £10,000 is raised – enough to fill an articulated lorry with 26 pallets of food worth around £52,000 – a lorry will bring the much needed food to Milton Keynes for distribution.

“The cost of living crisis has affected everyone, especially lower income families,” said Franklins partner Andrea Smith. “We wanted to play our part in making a difference and decided the money we would have invested into corporate giveaways would be better spent on supplies to help feed our local communities.”

The donation has enabled His Church to distribute more than 10,000 meals to vulnerable people in Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire.

“Kudos to Franklins for reallocating a budget for corporate giveaways in order to give meaningful support to the local community,” said His Church’s director of operations Richard Humphrey. “This is truly commendable social responsibility and I hope their example will inspire other businesses to follow suit.”

Find out more about MK Food Reach at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mk-food-reach or email mkfoodreach@outlook.com