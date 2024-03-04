Law firm eyes an all-time high fundraising total as a record number of teams take up £50 Challenge

A RECORD number of teams have signed up for a charity challenge to raise funds for eight charities from across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire.

The Apprentice-style fundraising challenge, organised by law firm Franklins Solicitors, has a total 42 teams taking part – up by 17 from last year’s 25 teams.

The 2024 challenge is under way and teams have already started their fundraising efforts with initiatives ranging from doughnut sales, raffles and dress-down days, ‘netwalks’ and office swear boxes.

The challenge sees each team receive £50 from Franklins. The teams then have three months to turn the seed funding into more money for their chosen charity. Since it began in 2018, the Franklins £50 Challenge has raised more than £100,000.

The eight charities benefiting from this year’s challenge are Willen Hospice, MK Act, Harry’s Rainbow and YMCA in Milton Keynes and in Northamptonshire Cynthia Spencer Hospice, the Hope Centre, The Lewis Foundation and Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Franklins partner Andrea Smith says: “We are delighted that so many teams have risen to the challenge and decided to put their entrepreneurial and team-building skills to the test. The ultimate aim of the Franklins £50 Challenge is to fight hunger, fuel wellness and change local lives.

“Last year the challenge raised more than £20,000 but with so many teams taking part this year we hope to raise a record-breaking amount of money for local charities.”

Former star of the BBC series The Apprentice and Countdown presenter Nick Hewer has also wished the teams well and shown his support for the Franklins £50 Challenge in a social media video. Lord Sugar’s former right-hand man is pictured above when he met some of the representatives from the charities and participating teams at a networking event organised by Northampton Business Improvement District.

Among the 42 teams taking part are colleagues from professional services firm MHA, which has offices in both Milton Keynes and Northampton. Manager George Atkinson describes the challenge as “a remarkable opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need within our community.

“By rallying together with fellow businesses and community groups, we are not only raising funds but also fostering a sense of unity and purpose that extends far beyond the duration of the challenge.”

The 2024 challenge ends on May 21. Follow the teams and their fundraising efforts on Franklins’ social media accounts @FranklinsSols on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), or on Facebook and LinkedIn by searching Franklins Solicitors LLP or visit www.franklins50.co.uk