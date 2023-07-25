Just moo-vellous: Midnight Moo raises £100,000+ for Willen Hospice

IT’S 10pm and around 1,000 fundraisers take their first step towards raising more than £100,000 as Willen Hospice’s annual Midnight Moo is under way.

Sponsored by Specsavers MK, the Midnight Moo is the charity’s flagship event. And the Moo’ers – with flashing headbands, garlands and wings – made for an incredible sight as they completed their five- or ten-mile sponsored walk across Milton Keynes, starting and finishing at Midsummer Place shopping centre.

“You could feel the love for Willen Hospice, and it really drove home the profound impact we have on local families,” says hospice chief executive Peta Wilkinson. “It was heart-warming to see so many people walking in memory of their loved ones as well as those who just wanted to do something incredible to support their local Hospice.”

She was among the participants, having also run the London Marathon and trekked across the Sahara fundraising for Willen. “This is the fourth time I’ve walked it, and it was the best one ever.”

Every competitor received a medal, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, for the efforts.

Says Liz Sparham, whose team raised over £3,000: “We wanted to take part and fundraise because we want Willen Hospice to be there for us, should we ever need it.”