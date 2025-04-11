Join us: MK Cycling Festival calls on cyclists to ride for the Ride High Challenge

THE COUNTDOWN has begun to the Ride MK Cycling Festival this summer.

The event, organised by the charity Ride High, takes place in June and will see hundreds of cyclists riding routes of lengths ranging from 1.6 miles for children to 100 miles for seasoned cyclists.

The festival, which takes place at Furzton Lake on June 29, aims to raise money for Ride High, a charity based at Loughton which welcomes 120 children a week to their programme which includes learning to ride and care for horses, alongside taking part in clubroom activities which help work on their confidence and improve their mental health.

Registration for the Ride MK Cycling Festival is now open. Individuals and teams are encouraged to sign up early to secure their place.

The festival is sponsored by food manufacturer Brioche Pasquier UK and Santander Cycles MK. Ride High also has support from Milton Keynes Council, The Parks Trust, Results Base, TRT Communications and Milton Keynes Cycling Association.

Business MK and MK Pulse, the city’s leading business and lifestyle magazines, are the Ride MK Cycling Festival’s official media partner this year.

Ride High’s fundraising and marketing manager Helen Dixon said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Business MK and MK Pulse for the Ride MK Cycling Festival. Their support as media partners is invaluable in helping us spread the word about what is going to be a great community event, encouraging more people to get involved, and ultimately raising vital funds to support local children.”

Participants can choose to cycle 100-mile or 50-mile road routes, a 20-mile redway route (sponsored by Santander Cycles MK) or a 1.6 mile Ready-Set-Go Route for children (sponsored by Brioche Pasquier UK). All participants will receive a medal.

Ride High is inviting local businesses to either partner or become a sponsor of the event with ‘Title Sponsor’ and two ‘Route Sponsor’ opportunities still available. The charity is well on the way to signing up 350 participants – the perfect opportunity for promotion and exposure to the local community and to highlight support for a local charity, said Helen.

Find out more from Helen about available sponsorship at helen.dixon@ridehigh.org

For more information on how to register to take part, visit www.ridehigh.org/ridemk

