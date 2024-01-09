‘Incredible results and a long-term impact’: Law firm launches its £50 Challenge to local businesses

LAW FIRM Franklins Solicitors is seeking teams to take part in its annual Franklins £50 Challenge.

A total eight charities from Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire have been selected to benefit from the Apprentice-style fundraising challenge.

Each team taking part receives £50 and has three months to turn the seed funding into more however they choose.

Franklins has launched a social media video to encourage teams to join, featuring representatives from each of the eight charities taking part. Taking inspiration from the opening credits of the BBC series The Apprentice, the video demonstrates how the initial £50 seed funding from Franklins can grow into substantial funds for each charity.

And Franklins is calling on companies, organisations, associations and clubs to take part and join up as a team to raise money for one of the eight charities benefitting this year:

In Milton Keynes:

In Northampton:

Franklins partner Andrea Smith says; “We would really encourage teams to sign up and take part in this year’s £50 Challenge. Not only does the challenge raise much-needed funds for charities, it is also an excellent team-building opportunity for those taking part, showing how creative thinking and teamwork combined can generate incredible results with a long-term impact on the local community.”

The 2024 challenge will run from February 20 to May 21 with the underlying aim of fighting hunger, fuelling wellness and changing local lives. Since it began in 2018, the Franklins £50 Challenge has raised more than £100,000 for local charities.

To register as a team visit www.franklins50.co.uk