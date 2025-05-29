Franklins £50 Challenge is ready to break its fundraising record

ORGANISERS are predicting a record fundraising total at the end of this year’s Franklins £50 Challenge.

A record 56 teams have spent the past three months using the £50 given to them by law firm Franklins Solicitors to generate as much money as possible for the total 12 benefiting charities across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.

Colleagues pulled out all the stops in terms of fundraising ideas: midnight bakeathons, samosa making, disco bingo, head shaving, tombolas, art sales, skydiving, football tournaments and murder mystery nights.

The total amount raised – expected to be a record – will be unveiled at a special celebration event on June 19 at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Northampton.

Rosanna Stimson, head of marketing at Franklins Solicitors, said: “The Franklins £50 Challenge is a highlight of our year and we are blown away by the innovation and passion that our teams have shown in 2025.

“Watching our local community come together with such enthusiasm and creativity for such a broad range of fantastic causes is truly inspiring. We are proud to play a small part in empowering these efforts and are incredibly excited to reveal the final fundraising total.”

This year’s charity beneficiaries are: The Arthur Ellis Mental Health Foundation, Al’s Pals, Willen Hospice, The Lewis Foundation, Cynthia Spencer Hospice, The Air Ambulance Service, Rainbows Hospice, Shay’s Smiles, Milton Keynes University Hospital, YMCA, Age UK Milton Keynes and The Northampton Hope Centre.

Now in its seventh year, the Franklins £50 Challenge continues to grow in popularity and impact. Its total raised since 2018, when the challenge was launched, reached £135,000 in 2024.

Charities who would like to become beneficiaries for next year’s campaign will be invited to submit their applications for consideration in September 2025.

