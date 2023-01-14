Flippin’ marvellous: Join the teams competing in the Corporate Pancake Race

COMPANIES are preparing for some flipping fundraising as the countdown to the annual Corporate Pancake Day Race begins.

The race, on Shrove Tuesday February 21, raises money for the Milton Keynes Rose Trust, which looks after the monument in Campbell Park that hosts pillars marking significant events associated with Milton Keynes past and present.

The Rose was opened in 2013 and last year was central to commemorations for Her Majesty the late Queen. Pillars added last year also commemorated the Windrush generation and Black Lives Matter.

Teams of business colleagues are already signing up to race for the title of MK Corporate Pancake Day Race Winner, an accolade currently held by Fierce Gym. Entry is £50 per team of four colleagues. There are five heats followed by a grand final when the top teams will go head-to-head.

All teams need to come dressed to toss, with frying pan, headscarf and apron.

The event is organised by The Parks Trust, which managed the Rose site. “We are excited to invite local businesses to join the race and help to raise funds for projects and future pillars at the MK Rose,” says events and community engagement manager Julie Dawes.

100 per cent of entry fees paid by participating businesses will go to the MK Rose Trust, she adds.

The closing date for entries is February 13. Find out more and sign up at https://miltonkeynesrose.org.uk/home/events/ or email events@theparkstrust.com