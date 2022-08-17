Cygnus and MK SNAP enter into strategic three-year partnership

Published on behalf of Cygnus

Cygnus is a creative design and digital agency based in Milton Keynes and works with clients all across the world. We like to celebrate where we come from and are very proud of our Milton Keynes heritage.

Following lots of positive changes in the last 18 months, we have reset our vision, mission and values and developed our offering to our clients. As part of our new strategy, we wanted to commit to a three-year plan where we would appoint a new charity partner that we could truly support, use our expertise and to which we would add value.

Now that we relocated and moved into our new campus in Bow Brickhill, just south of Milton Keynes, we did not have to look far to find the perfect charity for us to partner with.

We are proud to announce a new strategic partnership with MK SNAP as their official Creative Design and Digital partner where we have committed to adding value from our agency offering and to donate volunteering days across all of our team.

MK Snap is an incredible charity based in Milton Keynes that works tirelessly to transform the lives of people with learning disabilities. It provides programmes including education, life skills, work preparation and also provide opportunities for over eighteens to work and realise their potential.

The agreement lays out a clear support package from Cygnus around supporting MK SNAP with its marketing plans, teir social media delivery, working on the charity’s website, refreshing the brand and so much more.

Cygnus managing partner Marcus Swift says: “Everybody at Cygnus is incredibly excited about this new partnership. We want to help and do more to support the lives of people with learning difficulties in Milton Keynes.

“We feel really honoured about the opportunity to work closely together and truly add value over the next three years.”

MK SNAP’s chief executive Angie Novell adds: “We are delighted to be the chosen charity partner for Cygnus, a highly regarded team that shares our values and have a real passion for the community we support. Exciting times…”