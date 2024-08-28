Community Foundation director Ranjit Singh moves to commercial role at Willen Hospice

FORMER philanthropy director at Milton Keynes Community Foundation Ranjit Singh is the new commercial director at Willen Hospice.

He takes up his role in September, with the brief to focus on growing income from the hospice’s retail outlets and fundraising campaigns.

The hospice relies on raising around £8.7 million a year through campaigns and donations. NHS funding covers just under 14% of the hospice’s annual running costs.

“I am incredibly honoured to join Willen Hospice, an organisation that has made such a profound impact on the lives of so many in our community,” Ranjit (pictured above) said. “I look forward to working with the dedicated team here to explore new opportunities for growth and to further enhance the exceptional care and support that Willen Hospice provides.

“Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

He worked as Milton Keynes Community Foundation as philanthropy director for 11 years, having joined from the Cooperative group for which he ran regional campaigns and projects.

Ranjit is also a champion of diversity and inclusion. He is a founder of the Milton Keynes Ethnic Business Community network and is a board member for ID – an organisation dedicated to raising the profile of India’s diverse cultures in Milton Keynes – and MK Gallery.

Willen Hospice chief executive Kate Broadhurst said: “His extensive experience in philanthropy, business development and community engagement aligns perfectly with our mission at Willen Hospice.

“We are confident that Ranjit will be a driving force in our strategic growth, helping us to expand our services and deepen our impact in the community. We look forward to the fresh perspectives and energy he will bring to the hospice.”

