Campaign answers charities’ food and supplies SOS

AN INITIATIVE to support people affected by soaring food prices and the cost of living crisis has delivered its first lorryload of items to two charities in Milton Keynes.

Food Reach has despatched its first set of much-needed items to MK Food Bank and Baby Basics. The lorry contained 26 pallets of essential food and supplies, worth an estimated retail value of £52,000.

Donations came from the business community, including from tax adviser 42 Consulting, professional services firm Mazars, law firm Freeths and waste management specialist Cawleys. Cawleys, whose headquarters are in Luton, also supplied the lorry and driver to bring the goods from Lincolnshire to Milton Keynes.

“This delivery has arrived at a perfect time for us,” says Louisa Hobbs, MK Food Bank’s operations manager. “We have found that as the cost of living has gone up, donations have dropped.”

The Food Bank delivers around 450 food parcels every week and distributes food to charities supporting the homeless and the elderly. “Initiatives such as MK Food Reach are so helpful and allow us to continue tackling local food poverty. We thank all the businesses who have kindly donated so far.”

MK Food Reach is a fundraising platform on which businesses donate money towards delivery of the food pallets. The funds are sent directly to food redistribution charity HIS Church and for every £10,000 raised a lorry carrying 26 pallets of food and supplies delivers to charities in and around Milton Keynes.

“We have always believed it is important to support the local community,” says Anna Cawley, strategy and communications director at Cawleys. “We know that MK Food Bank will be able to help hundreds of people with this donation and we are delighted to get involved. I hope that other businesses will also show their support to continue this initiative in the future.”

Pictured (top) with Louisa at MK Food Bank to receive the supplies is Freeths managing partner in Milton Keynes, Jonathan Hambleton. Several Freeths staff have already volunteered to help the Food Reach campaign.

“When I was approached and asked to consider supporting MK Food Reach I immediately knew that this was an initiative that Freeths should support,” Mr Hambleton says. “Life in MK is not easy for everyone at the moment. Freeths are pleased to be able to support MK Food Reach to deliver food to those who need it now”

Find out how your business can donate to the MK Food Reach campaign. Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mk-food-reach