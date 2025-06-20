Breaking records: Fundraisers hit the heights in the Franklins £50 Challenge

Overall fundraising winner Parias Construction & Interiors was raising money for the Milton Keynes University Hospital Charity.

MEET the record-breakers… A total 57 teams have raised a record sum of more than £59,000 in this year’s Franklins £50 Challenge.

The £59,219.85 total will be shared among a total 12 benefiting charities in Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire.

Now in its seventh year, the Franklins £50 Challenge gives each participating team £50 and challenges them to turn it into as much money as possible through creative fundraising, all in aid of one of the 12 pre-selected local charity partners.

Teams choose which of the official charities they support.

And many were at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Northampton last night (Thursday) for the annual Franklins £50 Challenge awards ceremony.

Announcing the final fundraising total, Franklins Solicitors equity partner Andrea Smith said: “We are beyond proud of what this campaign has become.

“The £50 Challenge is about empowering our local community to think big with small beginnings and this year’s total of nearly £60,000 proves just how powerful that can be. Every penny raised will make a real difference to the lives of people across our region.”

TV personality Nick Hewer, who returned to present the awards for a second year, added: “It is one thing to receive £50 but to turn it into thousands through sheer effort, imagination, and heart – that is impressive.

“This challenge is more than just fundraising. It is a masterclass in community spirit and creative thinking. I am proud to be part of it.”

2025 AWARD WINNERS

Overall Winner : Parias Construction and Interiors Limited

: Parias Construction and Interiors Limited Runner-up : Commsave Credit Union

: Commsave Credit Union 3rd Place : The Lewis Foundation Coffee Shop (Elgar Centre)

: The Lewis Foundation Coffee Shop (Elgar Centre) 4th Place : Mixxos Group

: Mixxos Group 5th Place : John Lewis & Partners

: John Lewis & Partners Small Business Superstar : Love Local Hub

: Love Local Hub Most Determined : Sophisticake Creations

: Sophisticake Creations Best Example of Teamwork : Kirkby Diamond

: Kirkby Diamond Best Use of Social Media : The Brady Creative

: The Brady Creative Best Community Initiative : The Axe and Square

: The Axe and Square Most Creative Fundraising Idea : OneFourSix

: OneFourSix Fearless Fundraisers : Commsave (Kate and Jasmine)

: Commsave (Kate and Jasmine) Young Entrepreneurs: Rainbows Young People Team

Marcus Parias, director of Bletchley-based overall fundraising winner Parias Construction and Interiors, said: “Taking part in the Franklins £50 Challenge has been incredibly rewarding. We were determined to go all in and to walk away as overall winners is the icing on the cake.

“It brought our team closer, allowed us to give back and reminded us what is possible when we pull together.”

Franklins Solicitors will open applications this September for charities interested in being selected as a beneficiary for the Franklins £50 Challenge 2026.

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.