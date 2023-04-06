And they’re off… Drivers get set for Ukraine fundraising race day at Daytona

KARTERS will be competing to take the chequered flag at a fundraising race day for the people of Ukraine at the Daytona go-karting venue in Milton Keynes in June.

Teams from local businesses will join karting fans and the public to take part in a two-hour team endurance race.

All profits from the event will be donated to Siobhan’s Trust, a charity dedicated to feeding families near the front line in Kharkiv, Odesa, Izium and Mykolaiv.

Daytona are also hosting a silent auction at the event, with prizes donated by local businesses. There will also be food, entertainment and hospitality at the event.

To enter a team or to donate a prize, contact Daytona on 033 033 27870.