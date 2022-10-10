Warehouse refurb attracts new tenants to business park

CONVERSION of a former warehouse into three separate units has attracted new tenants to Liscombe Business Park at Soulbury near Leighton Buzzard.

Dental specialist Laboratory Arts, Martin Cook Electrical Services and a specialist storage facility have become the latest tenants to move to the park after work to reconfigure the warehouse into a ground-floor office/workshop, first-floor offices and a storage facility.

The work is the latest in a programme of refurbishment that has seen the owners of Liscombe Park pictured above convert a total 11,500 sq ft of barn space into prime modern office space.

“The entire project highlights the ability of Liscombe Business Park to work with occupiers to create space that suits their occupation and to let space quickly,” said Andrew Dudley, agency consultant at commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond which marketed the units. “ll the new accommodation was let prior to completion of the conversion work, allowing occupiers to work with the landlord in resolving configurations that worked for them.”

Laboratory Arts opted to move to Liscombe Park after originally locating to another scheme. “They now have a mix of office and laboratory space for their specialist dental laboratory after working with the landlord to configure the space ready for their fit out,” Mr Dudley said.

Martin Cook Electrical Services, already based at the park, was keen to combine its separate office and storage facilities into a single facility. “The landlord worked with them to formulate space,” said Mr Dudley. The remaining warehouse has been let prior to being finished for a specialist storage facility.”

The three organsations join tenants including Medic Alert and Frosts Landscapes, which have both relocated from Milton Keynes, and The Ashridge Group, which moved from its previous base in Hertfordshire.

Liscombe Business Park estates director John Hawkins said: “We are very proud of the companies that occupy our buildings and are delighted to have helped many of them fulfill their business plans by either establishing them in the park or helping them to expand.”