Wanted: New homes for plants from Saxon Court ahead of development work (some quite large…)

COULD your business become home to one or more of the largest and most interesting legacy plants in Milton Keynes?

Around 20 spectacular indoor plants – some more than 40 years old, others taller than five metres – currently reside in the central atrium of Saxon Court in Central Milton Keynes. But the property is to be redeveloped by mixed-use developer Socius into the new MK Gateway and, with work due to begin soon on the £190 million refurbishment project, Socius is keen to protect and secure the future of the plants.

It has launched a search for businesses and property owners to become custodians of the historically significant trees, shrubs and palms. Among those looking for new homes are:

Two Strelizia Nicolai (Crane flower), each more than five metres in heights.

A Date Palm, possibly a Phoenix Dactylifera, more than five metres in height.

Two Ficus Lyrata (Fiddle Leaf Fig), one more than five metres in height, the other standing at two metres high but, says Socius, “very wide”.

Various Draecena (Dragon tree), each more than two metres tall.

One Ficus Longifolia (Narrow leaf fig), more than five metres in height.

Palms between two and three metres tall.

A selection of large Spathiphyllum (Peace lily).

Anyone able to accommodate one or more of the plants will be protecting a part of Milton Keynes’ heritage and environment, says Socius. “The opportunity we have here in Milton Keynes to preserve something environmentally and historically important, is the perfect example of how we can responsibly protect our heritage while building something fit for the future that will champion the planet through low carbon design, renewable energy, sustainable transport and biodiversity,” says Socius director Steve Eccles.

Socius is working with biophilic design specialist Sean Clegg on relocating the plants. He will work with the new custodians to protect each plant through transplantation and advise on the maintenance and upkeep requirement of each specimen in order to ensure its long-term health.

“Introducing nature and naturally inspired elements into your workspace can help you to be happier, healthier and more productive,” says Mr Clegg pictured. “Another excellent reason why, if you have a suitable space, we would urge you to consider rehoming Saxon Court’s legacy plants.”

Anyone with a large, light indoor space and interested in committing to caring for the plants can email hello@socius-dev.com