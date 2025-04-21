UK Small Business Commissioner to join business owners at forum debate on late payment

Liz Barclay, the UK Small Business Commissioner.

THE UK’s Small Business Commissioner is to meet business owners and organisations from Milton Keynes to discuss the ongoing challenges created by businesses not being paid on time.

Liz Barclay is to join an online round table at which representatives of the areas’ business community will share their experiences and concerns and discuss solutions to tackle the ongoing issue of late payment.

The Small Business Commissioner is a leading voice in the campaign for fairer payment practices and will outline the Fair Payment Code, a government-backed initiative that awards those businesses and organisations that commit to ethical payment practices.

The meeting has been organised by Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce and its sister Chamber in Northamptonshire, alongside and Northamptonshire-wide business membership group NNBN, whose director Simon Cox will chair the forum. It takes place on May 23, 8.30am-9.30am.

“Late payments can have a huge impact on our local businesses, especially sole traders and small enterprises who rely on consistent cash flow to survive and thrive,” said Simon, who is also the Chambers of Commerce’s head of policy.

“We are proud to be leading on this event for members of all three organisations to facilitate this vital conversation with the Small Business Commissioner.

“By coming together for this important dialogue, the region’s business community can help shape a fairer future where prompt payment is the standard, not the exception.”

NNBN holds a gold Fair Payment Code award.

Liz Barclay said: “Congratulations to NNBN on their Gold Fair Payment Code Award. Everyone benefits when suppliers are paid quickly and fairly and they thrive. Embedding a culture of fair payment practices in your business is good for your own bottom line as well as for the economy, communities and wider society.”

Tickets are available for Chamber and NNBN members here.

