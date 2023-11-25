Turf firm answers distress call… from DIY SOS

PROGRAMME makers at the BBC series DIY SOS had a SOS of their own during the recent filming of an episode in Essex.

The crew and cast were at Butterfly Effect Wellbeing, a community interest company in Harlow, to transform its portacabin headquarters into a warm and welcoming community hub.

But when it came to landscaping, they turned to Olney-based George Davies Turf which was more than willing to supply two pallets of the turf the show needed to complete its task.

“We were delighted to be able to offer our support and provide the exact quantity of high-quality turf they were after,” said managing director George Davies pictured left.

He and customer services administrator Dawn Hewitt, were invited to the big reveal event at the end of the project. They also got to meet several surprise guests which included cast members from the BBC series Eastenders.

“It was just amazing to witness the support and commitment from absolutely everyone involved” said Mr Davies. “You see these programmes on TV but it is impossible to appreciate just what goes into making the projects a reality..”

The ‘Eastenders special’ programme is due to air in early December.

