‘To be recognised on a national level is truly amazing’

A BUSINESSWOMAN who has helped businesses across the UK to grow during one of the most challenging economic times in a generation will arrive at Wembley Stadium next month with a view to being crowned Businesswoman of the Year.

Mandy Hamerla is the managing director of Modern HR, based in Milton Keynes, and is recognised as a ‘go-to’ virtual HR director and Certified Gallup Strengths Coach who helps business level up their leadership skills and build high-performing teams.

“It has been a tough few years for HR professionals.” says Mandy pictured left. “I have had to get to grips with furlough, find new ways to avoid redundancies, support CEOs and employees with a range of mental health issues while creating workforce plans. To therefore be recognised on a national level is truly amazing.”

Mandy is a finalist at the SME National Business Awards 2022. The awards are in their sixth year and are recognised as the credible opportunity where the best SMEs in the UK are recognised and championed.

Unlike most HR call centres or consultancy services, Modern HR combines the principles of positive psychology with HR and leadership. That’s why 90% of her work comes through referrals, Mandy says.

“Despite working in a very competitive sector, I am proud of the real difference we are making. All that hard work and commitment to doing what we do does make a difference to our clients and to be recognised alongside some of the UK’s most successful women is very humbling.”

The SME National Business Awards 2022 are the culmination of a series of regional and county competitions, featuring the winners – the cream of SME businesses in their respective areas.

Awards director Damian Cummins said: “Every year we received hundreds of applications and only the very best make it to the finals night at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

“The awards are judged by an independent panel of expert business leaders from across the UK and I have no doubt that they would have been incredibly impressed by people like Mandy and the real difference she has made to businesses that she works with.

“I wish her and all other finalists all the very best.”