‘There is so much brilliance in this room’: Awards celebrate city’s commitment to diversity

THE BUSINESS community was in the mood to celebrate last night (Thursday) as hundreds gathered to raise a glass to the winners at this year’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

Themed around celebrating diversity, how appropriate was it that specialist consultancy Diversity Marketplace, which works with clients around the world, should leave with three awards including the overall Business of the Year. Delighted managing director Gamiel Yafei pictured above with the Business of the Year award said: “I feel truly blessed and honoured. There is so much brilliance in this room.”

The judging panel praised the organisation’s clear and strongly held ambition to make Milton Keynes a truly diverse and inclusive city.

The Lifetime Achievement award went to former Milton Keynes College Group chief executive and principal Dr Julie Mills, who retired last year after 11 years at the helm. “Everybody in this room knows how much Milton Keynes means to me,” she said.

Many of the night’s winners had demonstrated their commitment to diversity, showing how their own business practices and ethos focused on inclusivity and reaching out to the wider community.

More than 600 guests packed the ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Stadium MK, to applaud the 14 category winners.

Nicholas Mann pictured right, chair of MKBAA organiser Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, said: “This year we saw a record number of entries into the awards so that made our judging panel’s decisions even harder.

“So many businesses have championed their own diversity and inclusion work so it is fantastic to be able to celebrate that together as a vibrant and thriving business community.”

“On what was also a sell-out night, on behalf of the entire MKBAA team, I would like to congratulate all of our winners, and to thank all entrants, judges, sponsors, speakers and guests, without whom the awards just could not take place.”

MKBAA 2023: THE WINNERS

Business Impact in the Community

WINNER: Diversity Marketplace

Charity of the Year

WINNER: YMCA Milton Keynes

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: DREAMsai

Culture & Arts

WINNER: Camphill MK Communities

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: MKIAC

Customer Service

WINNER: George Davis Turf

Celebrating Diversity:

WINNER: Diversity Marketplace

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: MKDC

Design & Creativity

WINNER: Red Giraffe

Leisure & Entertainment

WINNER: Stadium MK

Entrepreneur of the Year

WINNER: Odette Mould pictured below, Harry’s Rainbow

Innovation

WINNER: REAS | KonnekApp

Technology

WINNER: Clearview Intelligence

New Business

WINNER: Incubation Nation

Professional Services

WINNER: Howes Percival Solicitors

Small and Medium Business

WINNER: YellowYoYo

Micro Business:

WINNER: Marc Davies Bespoke Interiors

Business of the Year

WINNER: Diversity Marketplace

Lifetime Achievement Award

WINNER: Dr Julie Mills OBE

For full details of the event and to view a gallery of the night visit https://www.mkbaa.co.uk/

The headline sponsors for MKBAA 2023 are Milton Keynes Council, The Open University and Brioche Pasquier UK.

Photos: JAR Photography jarphoto.co.uk