‘The most urgent yet’: Organisers issue a rallying cry ahead of CEO Sleepout to highlight plight of homeless

FULL-TIME workers are among those sleeping rough in Milton Keynes, with the cost of living crisis fuelling a major surge in demand for homeless services across the city.

Charities say they have noticed a significant surge recently in people turning to them in “desperation” for basics such as food and clean clothing.

UnityMK, previously known as the Winter Night Shelter Milton Keynes, welcomed an average of two newly homeless people every day over last winter.

“This summer we have noticed more people struggling for basics like food, showers and clean clothes than in previous summers,” said the charity’s community fundraising manager Ria House. “We have also had a number of guests visit us who are employed full-time, but through unplanned events in their lives, have found themselves sleeping rough or living in their car.

“It is so frightening to think that, without a support network of friends and family behind you, just a simple thing like your landlord wanting their property back and you not being able to afford to move due to property prices increasing could mean that you lose everything.”

She was speaking ahead of one of the biggest annual fundraisers in the area. The Milton Keynes CEO Sleepout, which takes place on November 14, aims to raise tens of thousands of pounds to help local homelessness organisations help the most vulnerable through the winter. The initiative, which last year saw around 50 senior businesspeople spend the night outdoors at Milton Keynes College’s Bletchley campus, also aims to highlight the problems that leave many families on the brink.

Since launching just over a decade ago, the charity has raised more than £4.5 million nationally to support in excess of 200 good causes.

This year, it launched a campaign called Nobody’s Safe, highlighting the plight in which many people in traditionally secure jobs – such as NHS staff and teachers – have found themselves due to the cost of living crisis.

“The heartbreaking reality is that, sadly, the situation in Milton Keynes is far from unique,” said CEO Sleepout chief executive Bianca Robinson. “Rising rents and interest rates have made life unaffordable for too many people. We have nurses, teachers and firefighters using foodbanks to feed their families, which is an utter disgrace.

“Sadly, the homelessness problem is only getting worse and that is why our sleepout this year is perhaps the most urgent yet.”

Those executives taking part are encouraged to raise a minimum of £1,000 at the sleepout, which again takes place at Milton Keynes College’s Bletchley Campus. Four college staff members, including the college group’s chief executive and group principal Sally Alexander, are taking part, raising money for YMCA Milton Keynes.

“The challenges of homelessness are affecting increasing numbers of people,” Sally said. “Tackling this can seem like an impossible task, which is why the CEO Sleepout is such a fantastic event. It brings together people from across the Milton Keynes business community to raise money for important causes as well as to raise awareness and encourage action.”

She called on businesspeople from across the city to join the CEO Sleepout. Funds raised are distributed to causes linked to homelessness throughout the area,

Amanda Wright, creative director and founder of business management consultancy Yellowyoyo – based at Salford near Cranfield – took part in the CEO Sleepouts in 2018 and last year. “One night outside can in no way equal the brutal reality of a homeless experience but it is a humbling way to partly appreciate the hardship, acknowledge the comforts we may easily take for granted and to step up to help in some small way,” she said.

Bianca said: “We are looking for as many people as possible to sign up for what will be a cold, but unforgettable evening that has the power to change lives for the better.”

Martin Lewis-Stevenson, director of Business MK’s publisher Pulse Group Media, has already signed up to take part in this year’s CEO Sleepout.

“I am delighted to have signed up with CEO Sleepout to raise funds for Bus Shelter, YMCA MK and UnityMK, all coming together to fight homelessness and poverty across Milton Keynes,” he said.

“Our collective aim is to raise a massive £60,000. This will boost local charities in their bid to prevent homelessness in our area, just when it is needed most as winter draws nearer.

“Sleeping outdoors may not be warm or comfortable but it could change somebody’s life with the money we raise together.”

