‘The creme de la creme of job shows’: Employers hail success of MK Job Show

IT IS NOW in its tenth year and the latest MK Job Show, held at centre:mk, has been hailed as a resounding success.

More than 60 of the major employers in the region were in Middleton Hall to meet hundreds of visitors to discuss thousands of job vacancies on offer.

The MK Job Show attracted more visitors than to any other event in its history., increasing centre:mk’s footfall by around 117%, say organisers.

Main sponsor the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team led a line-up of employers including zone sponsors Santander, bp pulse, Brioche Pasquier, Counter Terrorism Policing, Network Rail, MK University Hospital NHS Trust, MBA Consultants, British Transport Police, University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, and Lockheed Martin.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s vacancies were popular as the Formula 1 racing car pictured below that took centre stage on the team’s stand. “Coming to a show like the MK Job Show is absolutely amazing,” said a spokesman. “You get to meet so many different people. And you get to reach an audience that you may not reach with the standard recruitment process. It definitely reaches a different target market.”

Estate agency and property giant Connells Group arranged around 30 interviews and took on more than ten new recruits in the Leighton Buzzard-based company’s legal and customer service departments, as well as hiring a trainee surveyor.

Connells group was back for this year’s MK Job Show as a result of the success. A spokesman said: “We say it is like the crème de la crème of job shows, from how the exhibitors are looked after to the candidates coming through.”

MK Job Show organiser JS Media Ltd showcased its own vacancies at the show for the first time… and hired two new members of staff.