Take a walk, recharge and boost your mental wellbeing

STEP OUT to highlight mental health awareness on a Wellbeing Walk in beautiful Salcey Forest.

The event has been organised by Franklins Solicitors as part of the Mental Health Awareness Week and takes place at 10am on May 17. It has been designed as an informal networking event at which people from local businesses can meet in a relaxed and friendly environment and return to work feeling revitalised.

“We recognise that taking time out to recharge can make a big difference to our wellbeing,” says Franklins partner and head of business services Andrea Smith. “The walk will be a relaxed and informal get-together where people can grab a coffee and catch up in the fresh air.”

The firm picked Salcey Forest as the location as it lies midway between Franklins’ offices in Milton Keynes and Northampton.

The Wellbeing Walk is free to attend and open to businesses based in both areas. Places are limited but those who book are welcome to bring a canine companion if they wish.

Find out more and sign up at https://franklins-wellbeing-walk.eventbrite.co.uk