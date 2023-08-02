Suzuki GB renews title partner deal with MK Dons

SUZUKI GB PLC has agreed a new three-year deal as title partner of Milton Keynes Dons FC.

The global automotive giant, whose its UK headquarters is at Snelshall in the west of the city, has been the club’s title partner since 2014. The new deal extends the association to the end of the 2026-27 season.

The Suzuki logo will remain on the Dons’ first-team playing shirt and replica kits and extensive Suzuki branding will continue around Stadium MK. The company will also maintain its investment in the club’s community initiatives, including the inclusion and disability activities run by the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust.

Takanori Suzuki, managing director of Suzuki GB PLC, said: “Our long-established sponsorship of MK Dons has once again proved a successful and mutually beneficial partnership. Continuing as title sponsor for another three years provides a solid foundation on which to further our relationship with the club and maintain the support of the renowned and invaluable work of MK Dons in the surrounding community.”

Suzuki sees the link-up with the Dons as a valuable way to build pride, unity and engagement with its head office employees, Mr Suzuki added. “We are very proud to be part of the area’s successful commercial sector.”

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman said: “Suzuki are a credit to our city and we are extremely proud to have this association with them. It is a privilege for us to work alongside a company who are at the top of their game, who care so much about our Football Club and Milton Keynes.”