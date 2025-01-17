Sudents rise to platform manufacturer Niftylift’s engineering challenge

EIGHT groups of students from schools across Milton Keynes gain an exciting insight into the world of engineering thanks to city-based manufacturer Niftylift.

The company, which manufactures high access platforms at its head office on Shenley Wood, hosted youngsters from Denbigh School, Hazeley Academy, Oakgrove School, Ousedale School, Stantonbury School, Sir Herbert Leon Academy, Walton High Academy, and Watling Academy at its second annual RC Nifty Challenge.

The event aims to ignite interest in the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths and inspiration to consider engineering as a career. The students’ visit heralded the start of a competition to build a model based on equipment and parts from Niftylift.

Each team is tasked with building and coding a Niftylift-inspired remote-controlled scale model to compete at the RC Nifty Challenge Day next month.

The RC Nifty kit is designed and manufactured by Niftylift and is a 1:10 working scale model similar to the company’s current HR12N machine.

“We are delighted to see the enthusiasm and creativity of this year’s participants,” said Niftylift’s marketing manager Simon Maher. “By engaging with local students through the RC Nifty Challenge, we hope to foster a lifelong passion for engineering and open doors to rewarding career opportunities in Milton Keynes and beyond.”

The students also enjoyed a tour of the Niftylift factory and a talk on engineering careers with the firm.

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.