Success is built on habit, not hyperbole

From invisible to indispensable... Brand specialist Bryan Wright, director of business growth company Yellowyoyo, discusses the importance of perception on the path to prosperity.

At Yellowyoyo, we’ve spent decades working with business owners and leadership teams at every stage of the business lifecycle. From that experience, we’ve noticed a simple but powerful truth. Perception is everything and it’s constantly shifting. That’s why we developed The Perception Path™ model.

Think of your business not just in terms of what you do but how the outside world experiences and values you. That experience falls somewhere along this path.

Each stage reflects how your market, your customers, potential buyers and future talent, perceives your value. And, crucially, how they prioritise you.

Invisible businesses are untrusted, unproven.

Interesting ones begin to show relevance or spark curiosity.

Intriguing businesses generate a desire to learn more.

Investible ones have a clear proposition and generate sales.

Invaluable businesses become relied on regularly.

Irresistible businesses stand out emotionally and commercially. They’re usually the first choice.

Indispensable businesses go one step further. Their value is embedded. They’re relied upon, advocated for, difficult to replace.

If our Perception Path™ model resonates and you’re curious about the habits behind long-term business magnetism, you’ll be pleased to know that we’ll be sharing more in our upcoming keynote talk The 10 Habits of Seriously Irresistible Businesses at Your Business Expo Milton Keynes this month.

It’s designed to get you asking better questions about your own business.

But beware: while the journey upwards takes time, consistency and effort, the slide back down can happen quickly.

Lose clarity in your offer, confuse your audience, let your brand drift, ignore the market, fail to act on feedback. Any of these – or worse, a combination – and you can fall from irresistible to irrelevant with unnerving speed.

Some don’t just fall. They plummet and disappear altogether.

It’s not just strategy or marketing. It’s habit. There’s a tendency to look for silver bullets in business – the perfect strategy, the breakthrough rebrand, the viral campaign. While those things help, they’re rarely enough on their own.

What makes a business resilient is what happens in the background day in, day out. Small decisions made consistently. A clear direction, stuck to through changing market conditions. Disciplines carried out even when no one’s watching. These are powerful business habits.

Businesses that rise on The Perception Path™ tend to share certain habits:

They keep their strategy alive, not buried in a slide deck.

They know exactly who they serve and who they don’t.

They speak with clarity and humanity, not corporate cliché.

They treat their brand as a living expression of their values.

They market with rhythm and relevance.

They build culture with intention.

They think about their exit early, which guides their entire business journey.

Most importantly, they pay attention. They revisit, review and refine constantly.

Falling down the path often comes with silence – fewer leads, quieter inboxes, missed opportunities. A growing sense that something is ‘just not working any more.’

By the time a business realises it’s no longer seen as investible – let alone irresistible – it can take significant effort to recover. We believe that the real work lies not in reacting when perception slips but in building the habits that prevent the slip in the first place.

