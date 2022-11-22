Student’s initiative cuts patient waiting lists and saves hospital trust £590k

MEET Kayleigh Southern, one of 170 students at Milton Keynes College and the South Central Institute of Technology who have celebrated completing their apprenticeship, HNC, HND and professional qualification courses.

But Kayleigh stands out from the crowd. She now works as assistant service manager at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, having done her apprenticeship on site at the hospital.

The Level 3 apprenticeship in Team Leading gave her an insight into management, leadership techniques and project management. And one of her projects has saved the hospital trust £590,000 and reduced its waiting times for patients by three months.

“Younger me could not imagine being a manager but my apprenticeship and the support from the staff at MK College gave me the tools, techniques and confidence to progress in my career,” she says.

Kayleigh devised a system to tackle the problem facing the hospital of gaps appearing in the waiting lists as the lists filled up, patients changed appointments or failed to turn up. The lists often ended up out of order, putting the NHS at risk of a £5,000 fine per patient if the patient had waited for an appointment for more than a set number of months.

She rearranged the waiting list in the department where she was working, patient by patient, so that everyone was seen in turn and every slot was filled. The task for one department took her ten days but resulted in a significant saving of money and reduced waiting times.

Kayleigh is pictured (top) at the college’s graduation ceremony, held at The Stables Theatre in Wavendon, with Jason Mansell, director, offender learning at Milton Keynes College Group, and the group’s chief executive and principal Sally Alexander.

“I learned so much, not just from the course itself but also from my fellow apprentices and their diverse range of backgrounds and experiences,” she said. “My teachers were incredible and I now count my tutor as a friend and mentor whose advice has been invaluable. I would thoroughly recommend an apprenticeship – it gives you skills you can apply to both your personal and professional life.”