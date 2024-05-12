Tinderbox founder David Turner will be drawing on his experience of helping hundreds of small businesses grow substantially and consistently to introduce you to the 5 keys to exceptional growth. He will be supported by Will Amos ACA, partner at Hawsons Chartered Accountants
📅 When: Tuesday 25th June, 9:30 am to 12 noon
🗺️ Where: Fairspace, Milton Keynes
A booking link is in the comments, or scan the QR code in the picture.
#businessadvice
#expert
#growth
#businessowners
Get tickets here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/step-change-growth-for-ambitious-business-leaders-tickets-880176911837
13th May 2024
