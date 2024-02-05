Staff embrace wellbeing initiative at firm’s Time to Talk Day

STAFF at professional services firm MHA are taking advantage of a new firm-wide initiative to encourage them to open conversations and talk about their wellbeing.

Colleagues at MHA’s office in Milton Keynes are pictured enjoying a time-out from their work at a relaxed coffee morning, part of Time to Talk Day.

Organised by Rethink Mental Illness and Mind, the initiative inspired staff to talk openly, developing connections and camaraderie that MHA sees as essential contributions to the mental health and wellbeing of its workforce.

MHA team members also enjoyed a refreshing walk, engaging in conversations which the company believes help to make talking about mental health feel less awkward.

MHA says it is committed to encouraging meaningful conversations every day, whether with a colleague, friend, or family member with the aim of creating a lasting positive impact on the mental health landscape.’

“As an organisation, we believe in the power of positive conversation to break down barriers and foster a workplace culture that prioritises mental health and wellbeing,” adds partner Robert Butler. “Our participation in Time to Talk Day is just one step in our continuous commitment to challenging norms and dismantling the stigma surrounding mental health.

“We encourage everyone to take part in this initiative and help to make a difference, one conversation at a time.”

MHA remains dedicated to creating a workplace environment that values open communication, supports mental health initiatives and empowers employees to prioritise their wellbeing, Mr Butler said.