South Midlands Growth Hub: A new name, even greater business support

THE South Midlands Growth Hub welcomes the news that the South Midlands Authority has been established to champion economic growth in the region by supporting businesses, improving skills, and enhancing career opportunities.

So, what does this mean for businesses across the region?

Besides the new name (now the South Midlands, rather than the South East Midlands), the launch of the South Midlands Authority enables us to continue building on the strong relationships we already have with each local authority.

It is a natural continuation of the collaboration that we and the South Midlands Careers Hub have demonstrated over the past 12 months to unite skills and business support to achieve economic success.

At the Growth Hub, we have always prided ourselves on acting independently for the benefit of the entire region. To date, we have supported nearly 10,000 businesses, with advice, guidance, and grant funding.

This announcement enables us to expand on the successes of the business programmes we run on behalf of the local authorities—such as Step into Net Zero—and work strategically with each organisation to develop new and innovative programmes that best serve our businesses.

The new partnership will also ensure a more coordinated approach. The whole region benefits from economic growth, with stronger opportunities available to unlock funding and attract investment. The transition to the South Midlands Authority (SMA) increases collaboration between all parties, maximising opportunities, minimising disruption, and enabling the Growth Hub to deliver for every business across Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire, and Luton.

We are excited to continue serving as an intelligence resource and representing the diverse range of businesses and industries across the South Midlands.

For those unfamiliar with the South Midlands Growth Hub, we provide free support to every business located in Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes, and Northamptonshire. Learn more about how we can support you at:

www.southmidlands.org.uk or call us on 0300 01234 35.

RUTH ROAN

South Midlands Growth Hub Manager

southmidlands.org.uk