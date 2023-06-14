Simply the best: Exhibitors and visitors deliver an emphatic verdict on Your Business Expo

ONE WEEK ON and the plaudits for the success of Your Business Expo Milton Keynes continues to come in.

Exhibitors and visitors alike have been full of praise for the number of delegates, quality of conversations and slick organisation in the run-up to and on the day.

Almost 100 companies manned stands at the exhibition, held in The Ridgeway Centre at Wolverton Mill, which welcomed around 400 visitors to the exhibition itself, a series of incisive and thought-provoking seminars and to both breakfast and lunchtime networking run by the networking group Business Buzz.

Your Business Expo, organised by Pulse Group Media – publisher of the area’s respected business newspaper Business MK and popular lifestyle magazine MK Pulse – followed hot on the heels of a similarly successful Your Business Expo in Northampton earlier this year.

“We are all still on such a high,” said Pulse Group Media director Kerry Lewis-Stevenson. “We are a small team who care about our clients and the local business community, which is why we are trying through our Your Business Expos to bring businesses together for the benefit of everyone.

“We support local business via our publications in Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire and our expos are a face-to-face extension of promoting those businesses.”

Work is already under way preparing for the next Your Business Expo, which takes place in Bedford at Bedford Heights business centre on Brickhill Drive on November 8. The day begins with a breakfast networking event at 8.30am before the Expo itself opens its doors between 10am and 3pm. Find out more and book an exhibition stand at www.yourbusinessexpo.co.uk

Here’s a look back at Your Business Expo Milton Keynes in pictures and through the eyes of some of the exhibitors and visitors on the day.

“Tabletop exhibitions can be a quite a challenge. I saw many a good stand and some really good engagement. It was a fun show and I left there as buzzing and tired as if I had done a show at London. Great expo – and I highly recommend it.”

STEPHEN LLOYD Exhibition consultant

…………………………

“What an amazing event, so well organised and packed full of great exhibitors and attendees. Met several really useful contacts and some faces I haven’t seen for years.”

NEIL MUXLOW Partner, Leisure Property Options

…………………………

“The best Business Expo… ever! Thank you for organising.”

STEPHEN MILLER Director, Eighty20 Group

…………………………

“We had such a blast running the networking sessions! Great to collaborate with you and lovely to see that all the hard work paid off with so many people coming to attend.”

LEIGH FROST (pictured above, centre) Business Buzz Milton Keynes

…………………………

“Just what the business community needs to get out there and build their businesses profiles.”

STEVE REES Director, Activate Business Development

…………………………

“There was a fantastic buzz when I turned up late morning. Really nice to see such a busy expo.”

AMANDA MARLOW Women Leaders UK winner 2023, Mayor of Milton Keynes 2022-23

…………………………

“What an event, what an atmosphere and wonderful to see so many like-minded business owners all pushing each other on. You really do know how to put on an expo.”

GEORGE DAVIES Director, George Davies Turf

…………………………

“Well organised, very well attended, and lots of fun. Good for business too!”

ROBIN KIRTLEY Director, Vizeo Digital Media

…………………………

“I have exhibited at many exhibitions with work and I can honesty say this is the best one I have been to. Can’t wait for the next one.”

MICK MARKS Director, idash Group

…………………………