SEMLEP welcomes new non-executive board members

ENGINEERING, further education and training are three key areas of focus for the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership as it continues to deliver the government’s growth plans for the region. And SEMLEP has added that expertise at board level with the appointment of three new non-executive directors.

The appointments of Andrea Wilson, Anna Clarke and Professor Christopher Fogwill were endorsed at SEMLEP’s AGM at the end of last year. They arrive as the organisation works on its business plan for 2023-24 and the new directors will bring added understanding of local engineering businesses and their priorities, excellence in research and the application of climate science, low carbon technologies, smart energy systems and energy security.

Ms Wilson, director of Leighton Buzzard-based precision engineering company Hone-All Precision, said: “I am really looking forward to learning more about SEMLEP’s activities, their future strategy and adding my wealth of experience as a SME in the manufacturing sector to help shape and inform future activities.”

SEMLEP is a public private partnership tasked by government to support local businesses to be more resilient, to innovate and to secure the skills they for productive employment.

Ms Clarke, Milton Keynes College Group’s group director: employer engagement and partnerships and a non-executive director of Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce, said: “Helping to develop the skills of people in our region to support the needs of local employers and businesses is something I am very passionate about and I look forward to bringing my expertise on how education can make a positive difference in this area.”

Sustainable growth is a key part of SEMLEP’s plans for the future. Professor Fogwill, Pro-Vice Chancellor and head of Cranfield University’s School for Water, Energy and the Environment, said: “I am excited to bring a new voice to the team in service of the region. I hope I can help SEMLEP realise its ambition to build skills, drive growth and achieve net zero during my term.”

The SEMLEP board has also welcomed Rachel McGrath, chief executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, who joined as an observer in September last year.

Pictured top (clockwise from top left): Andrea Wilson; Rachel McGrath; Anna Clarke; Professor Christopher Fogwill.