Restructuring expert becomes managing partner at advisory firm

SHE is a well-known face in the Milton Keynes and wider business community. Now Rebecca Dacre is settling into her new post as office managing partner in the city for global audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars.

She succeeds Ian Pickford, who steps down after three years in charge at The Pinnacle. During his time at the helm the firm has increased its work with privately owned businesses, creating a specialist audit team and POB board.

Ms Dacre has worked in Milton Keynes for more than 15 years and became a partner at Mazars last year. A restructuring and insolvency expert, she heads a team of 195 staff at the firm’s Milton Keynes office and is focusing on developing Mazars’ corporate restructuring offer and building on the success of the POB practice.

“It is a great honour to lead such a fantastic team and to take responsibility for an important part of Mazars’ business in the UK,” she says. “We have an incredibly exciting few years ahead of us, building on our legacy of attracting a diverse, talented and ambitious team while continuing to grow year on year.

“We have a real opportunity to make a difference to our clients and to our local community, and I’m proud to lead this team in doing so.”

She believes strongly in diversity and inclusion and is a committed supporter of local initiatives including Mazars’ sponsorship for the Milton Keynes Pride Festival in September. She holds a string of awards and currently chairs the ICAEW’s Restructuring and Insolvency Advisory Group.

“My three years as Milton Keynes office managing partner have formed a great chapter of my career and I am delighted that Rebecca will take over this rewarding and exciting role,” Mr Pickford says. “She has a great reputation in the local market and the ambition, drive and leadership qualities to make a huge success of her role.”

Partners celebrate promotions

TWO new partners at the Milton Keynes office are among 13 promotions announced by Mazars.

Sarah Cooke top will continue to lead the asset management team in Milton Keynes as part of the firm’s financial services audit department. She joined Mazars in 2008.

Lucy Hampson above joined Mazars as a graduate in 2007 and was audit director in Milton Keynes before her promotion. She specialises in large and listed client engagements and has been instrumental in growing the firm’s real estate and asset management audit offering.

They are among eight new partners who have been promoted from within the business. Three of the partners have relocated from Mazars offices around the world.

Mazars chief executive Phil Verity says: “Nurturing talent and developing our people is a vital part of the firm’s culture and strategy. These appointments further strengthen the Mazars partner team and our commitment to deliver the highest quality of work to our clients.”