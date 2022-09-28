Parts manufacturer officially opens its new headquarters

VEHICLE parts manufacturer vGroup International has moved into its new headquarters at Kiln Farm.

Guests from the automotive sector, including from lease companies and dealership groups, joined staff and suppliers at the official opening ceremony for the 40,000 sq ft facility that will manufacture and despatch more than 1,000 orders a day.

VGroup has moved from its former headquarters at Stacey Bushes to the newly refurbished building that features a showroom displaying the products and services available from the group, as well as a photography and videography studio.

The opening ceremony focused on the company’s environmental targets. The VGI Holdings group has pledged to be net carbon zero by 2024 and, after performing the ribbon-cutting to officially open the new headquarters, vGroup International chairman Martin Nash pictured spoke of the challenges faced by business owners in the sector.

The global economy has set firm carbon targets and the automotive sector is embracing initiatives with electric and alternative fuel vehicles, he said. vGI is well on the way with sustainable products such as screenwash pods and 100 per cent recyclable car mats.