‘Overlooking diversity and inclusion can provoke reputational hurt… grasping it provides so many advantages’

The deadline is looming for entries into the This Is Us Awards, to be presented at the end of a major regional conference in Kettering on diversity and inclusion. Organiser Meena Chander calls on businesses to enter now and to attend the conference to explore why diversity and inclusion is now a genuine 'business basic'.

………… ENTRIES are now open for the prestigious This Is Us Awards, championing workplace diversity and inclusion across the East of England and Midlands.

The awards – one of the most anticipated occasions in the diversity and inclusion calendar – will be the final part of a special conference event taking place in January.

Designed to raise awareness and celebrate diversity and inclusion in the workplace, the This Is Us Awards recognise the D & I initiatives of businesses across the regions and highlight companies’ commitment to equality and their positive impact on the workplace experience.

The awards are calling for nominations across 12 sought after categories, including Recruitment Policy and Implementation, Training and Development, Gender Empowerment and Overall Champion.

Nominations close on November 15, with the awards ceremony taking place on the evening of January 12 at Northamptonshire conference venue Kettering Conference and Exhibition Centre.

The This Is Us Awards form part of the wider This Is Us Conference, managed by events company Events Together. Now in its fourth year, the must-attend conference will bring together business leaders from across the East of England and Midlands and provide a full programme of resources, talks, panels and workshops, hosted by a variety of prominent organisations and thought leaders.

The event will showcase best practice, offer training materials, and address and facilitate important conversations around diversity and inclusion, enabling companies to support and improve corporate cohesion and productivity within their teams.

Meena Chander pictured, founder of the This Is Us Awards, said: “Prioritising diversity and inclusion should be a genuine ‘business basic’ and while the energy for more noteworthy diversity and inclusion consideration is making headway, genuine advancement is still moderate for many companies.

“There has never been a more crucial time to bring these issues to the forefront for business owners throughout the UK, regardless of their sector. Overlooking diversity and inclusion can provoke reputational hurt for companies – grasping it provides so many advantages.”

The This Is Us Awards, part of the wider This Is Us Conference, are about championing businesses and individuals that are already getting it ‘right’, she added. “I look forward to reviewing the entries and giving those leading the way in D & I the recognition they so truly deserve.”

Jacqui Gavin, chief of culture at Britishvolt who will chair the conference,said: “In today’s world it is not just about acknowledging the visible differences in our society. It is about actually listening and being willing to take on board the lived experience and embedding it at the heart of everything we do.

“Truly embedding inclusion for all is the ethos of the This Is Us Conference and Awards, and this is why I am so proud to support Meena as chair of this truly inclusive event year after year.”