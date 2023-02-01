Occupiers race to secure premises in refurbished city centre office buildings

RETAILER Fossil Group has moved its UK headquarters into newly refurbished premises in Norfolk + Ashton House in Central Milton Keynes.

The company moved quickly to secure the workspace after developer CEG completed its refurbishment of the two buildings on Silbury Boulevard.

Fossil, which has moved its UK base from Stonebridge, joins global video game publisher 505 Games, which has signed for 9,000 sq ft of space. The new-look building is proving a magnet for tenants – existing occupiers Crown Finance and technology solutions provider Bluecube are both expanding their current space.

A spokesman for Fossil Group said: “We were looking for fully fitted space that offered a great working environment for our team. Norfolk + Ashton provide that with a gym, fitness studio for classes, leisure club quality facilities, cycle storage, café and co-working lounge on site.”

CEG has transformed the buildings, with contemporary and collaborative business space with a free fitness studio, classes, a high-quality gym, changing facilities, showers and a cycle spa. The café and co-working lounge pictured above is run by an independent barista offering coffee, breakfast and lunch to companies within the space and visitors.

CEG’s investment manager Richard Brooks said: “We are delighted to welcome two new tenants to Norfolk + Ashton and help two of our long-standing customers expand within the space. Norfolk + Ashton provides a modern, inspiring, working environment complete with every facility needed to get to work straightaway.”

