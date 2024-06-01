Neves Solicitors unveils refreshed brand identity

Sponsored

WE ARE excited to introduce a fresh new look having undergone a brand update. While our previous branding has served us well for many years, we felt it no longer reflected the modern, forward-thinking and innovative law firm that we have become.

This brand refresh is not about changing who we are. It is about defining who we are now and where we are heading.

With more than 150 years’ experience, we have built our business to stand the test of time and we wanted our new branding to reflect this rich heritage. So, rather than a complete brand overhaul we have developed our existing branding to celebrate our roots while embracing our growth.

The new logo retains the familiar Neves ‘tick’, which symbolises our commitment to delivering excellent client services and provides continuity for our established clients. The modern typography and fresh colour palette we have chosen more accurately represents our identity as a dynamic law firm.

Our new branding keeps the firm’s proudly held values at its heart – At your side. A line that epitomises our firm’s belief that “We’re more than just legal experts. We’re trusted advisers who take the time to really understand your issues.”

Stewart Matthews, managing partner and head of company commercial, said: “Our updated brand identity has a clean and contemporary aesthetic, better reflecting the innovative law firm we have become. We take great pride in our long history, our people and the legal services we offer and we’re delighted that the new branding encapsulates both our past and our future.”