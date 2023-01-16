Lights… camera… action: Showcase highlights the opportunities of a career in film

YOUNG aspiring film makers have the opportunity of a valuable insight into the industry at a showcase taster day event in Luton.

The event will show would-be videographers how a creative agency operate and is being hosted by Luton agency Clearhead to kick off the company’s 15th anniversary year.

Clearhead, which was set up by schoolmates Gavin O’Brien and Alex Lawrence, has grown to become an award-winning agency with state-of-the-art offices in Luton’s thriving Hat District. The Creative Taster Day takes place on February 15 and is open to young people aged 16-21 who are studying subjects related to the creative industries such as film, animation, production, design and the performing arts at GCSE, A-Level or at further education college.

A total 28 places are available, offered to local schools and colleges on a first come, first served basis. Registration will close as soon as the places have been filled.

“We remember how exciting it was starting out as young graduates, but also vividly remember the challenges, so we want to make it a little easier for today’s young talent,” said Mr O’Brien. “We are doing this the best way we know how, by showing youngsters just how a creative agency operates.

“This event has been designed to build confidence among a new generation of local creatives and to provide our young and local talented students with opportunities to learn new skills so they can then move on to get the careers of their dreams, ideally here in Luton.”

The Taster Day will comprise four breakout sessions in the morning, including on film production, editing, and mastering the art of storytelling. After lunch students will create their own campaign for social media, with a theme linked to Luton. With support from Clearhead’s experts, students will be given all the equipment and advice they need to plan, produce and edit.

The winning group will then be awarded a place on Clearhead’s week-long Creative Camp, set to take place in the summer.

Places on the Creative Taster Day are still available. To register, visit https://weareclearhead.com/clearhead-skills-day-form/

“Luton has one of the youngest populations in the country and while this brings opportunities, it also means that many young people will be leaving education at a time of significant economic uncertainty,” said Mr Lawrence. “We feel it is the duty of all businesses to do at least one thing to help our workforce of the future.”