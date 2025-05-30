Lawyers prepare to walk the streets to raise money for justice organisation

Kerry Ransby (front) and Sam Redsull, organisers of the inaugural Milton Keynes Legal Walk on June 12.

THE INAUGURAL Milton Keynes Legal Walk, raising money for the Access to Justice Foundation, takes place in the city in June.

Family Law Group, which has offices in Bedford, Milton Keynes and Northampton, has joined forces with regional law firm Woodfines Solicitors to organise the event, which takes place on June 12.

Walkers will set off from Milton Keynes County Court in Silbury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, on a route ending at The Slug and Lettuce.

The organisers are appealing for employees and businesses to join them.

Sam Redsull, organiser of the walk and head of marketing at Family Law Group, said: “I was aware of some of our other offices taking part in various Legal Walks and was keen to get our Milton Keynes office involved.

“I was genuinely quite surprised to discover that Milton Keynes had never hosted a walk so decided to look into what was involved in organising one myself.”

Legal Walks take place to raise funds for the Access to Justice Foundation, a charity that raises money to ensure everybody has access to legal representation.

Sam had previously worked with Woodfines’ events manager Kerry Ransby. “I was so pleased when Sam got in touch as, having put teams together for both the Bedford and Cambridge walks in previous years, it was a great opportunity to get our Milton Keynes team involved,” said Kerry.

“Being able to work with Sam again made it seem like the perfect collaboration.”

To register and/or donate, scan the QR codes below.

